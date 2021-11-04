A Nigerian lady, Joy Adesina, has been honored by Ogun State Governor Prince Dr Dapo for emerging as the best graduating student at the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University.

Dr Adesina’s latest feat breaks a 29-year-old record by emerging as the best graduating student the faculty has ever produced.

The University was establishment in 1961, but the Faculty of Sciences was created in 1992, and since then, no best graduating student has ever come out from that faculty.

At an event to present an award to Dr Adesina, the governor noted that the awardee by being the best medical graduate to have come out of the OAU is “an accomplishment, a rare feat that most of her peers can only dream of.”

Abiodun, who tasked the awardee to put her intellectual prowess into research and scholarship, expressed optimism that Adesina might be Africa’s first Nobel Laureate in Medicine.

The governor, in a video on social media presented the lady a letter of allocation to a bangalow and a cash gift of N5million.

Again he awarded her a scholarship for her residency programme at the Olabisi Onabanjo University hospital.

While commending the lady for being a good ambassador of the state, he stated that with commitment, dedication and hardwork one can achieve uncommon success.