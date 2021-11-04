Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has cautioned fans of Asante Kotoko and King Faisal following the reopening of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

After months of renovation, the edifice has been reopened for sporting activities.

Asante Kotoko and King Faisal last season played their home games away from home due to the renovation works.

During an inspection of the stadium on Wednesday, the Sports Minister cautioned the fans of the clubs and the entire public.

According to him, anybody found destroying any property will be arrested and be charged.

“Any person found destroying property at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be arrested and will be held responsible for their actions,” he said.

“Anybody caught will also be fined and pay for the damages,” he added.

The Porcupine Warriors meanwhile are expected to hold a training session today and tomorrow.

On Sunday, Asante Kotoko will host Bechem United in their newly renovated Sports Stadium with fans expected to be in attendance.