A Ghanaian woman has threatened to unilaterally marry her boyfriend who is a mortuary manager without her family’s blessing because they’ve refused to accept the man although they “love each other very much”.

According to the “very upset” woman, she has done everything possible to convince her parents to understand that she really cannot do without the man in question, but they are simply adamant.

“I invited my uncle to speak to them but they still said no,” the unhappy woman said in a letter addressed to the host of Citi FM/Citi TV’s Sister Sister Show.

The anonymous woman said: “Everything has been running smoothly till I introduced him to my parents,” adding: “I was very upset when they told me this.”

She simply could not understand why “in this 21st century” her parents can’t accept her choice of a man “mainly because he is a mortuary manager”.

She emphasised that the mortuary manager is “a nice gentleman” she met and started dating about a year ago, so if her parents refuse to soften their stance, she wouldn’t “mind going ahead to marry him without their blessing”.

The woman’s letter has triggered numerous hilarious reactions from the followers of Sister Sister Show’s Facebook page where it was posted.

While some people said her parents are being mean to her boyfriend, others wondered why she is threatening to destroy family relationship over a mortuary manager. They have, thus, urged her to exercise patience and get her parents’ consent before she goes ahead with the intended marriage.