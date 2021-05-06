A bad sexual experience can impact every other relationship you encounter.

Be brave and try out new things but also be cautious about understanding what you want. Remember you saying ‘no’ matters and you can withdraw at any point when you are not comfortable.

Just because your partner is aroused, you don’t owe them anything. Pleasure should be spontaneous, not constructed and compromised. Go ahead, have your adventure.

We are all living for the first time without an instruction manual. We are bound to make mistakes. It is best that we learn from them and never look back.

With the right partner

Dating is a tricky business. We show up in our best clothes and put up our best behaviour. They say you don’t know a person unless you wake up beside them but by then it might just be too late. Try to know the person beyond the facade. See how he behaves with other people, especially with subordinates. Talk to them more about their outlook towards life and evaluate your compatibility. You don’t have to be with the person you had sex with for the first time for the rest of your life but trust me when I say that the person who takes your cherry will forever be in your memories. Don’t choose someone with whom you will regret having spent such a special memory of your life.

In the right place

You don’t want your first time to be a quickie in the back alley of a restaurant. Having sex for the first time is a lot of pressure on you to waste it in an inopportune sight. Plan your close encounter or be spontaneous but the location should be of your choice – by luck or by design.

At the right time

Right time doesn’t mean choosing the precise moment of the day but rather in your life. Whether it’s the first year of the college or first night of your marriage, the time to embark on the sexual adventure is up to you. Consent is yours and so is the choice when it comes to your body.

With the right mindset

Sex is not a device to keep a relationship alive which is otherwise failing. It is not a given in every romantic relationship. Then again, it is not the end of the world either. Don’t attach too much taboo to the act. You can have sex with a partner and not stick with them in the future. You should not be bound in a relationship just because you had sex with your partner unless of course, it is too good to let go.

With the right protection

Once you have made up your mind and your body is ready, you need to think about protection. Talk to your gynaecologist about a contraceptive pill that suits your body. Read and learn about your ovulation calendar and emergency contraception. Whether or not you are looking to get pregnant, the final choice lies with you. So make an informed choice when you have sex. Pregnancy is not the only thing that happens due to sex. There are numerous STDs (Sexually Transmitted Diseases) that can affect you and prevention is far better than cure as in some cases there is no cure yet.

STDs can range from minor to majors like HIV+ and AIDs. So with a male partner, it is always better to use condoms and be informed about your female partners.