Parliament’s Health Committee has summoned the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu and the National Labour Commission (NLC), over a strike action by the Laboratory Technicians.

The Health Minister and officials from his Ministry, NLC, the striking lab technicians and officials from Ghana Medical Association are expected to hold discussions with the Health Committee of Parliament on Tuesday 1st June, 2021 at 1:30pm in Parliament to address concerns by the health workers.

A statement, signed by an Assistant Clerk to the Health Committee of Parliament, Michael Amoateng on behalf of the Chairperson of the Committee, said Parliament “deems it necessary to intervene as a matter of urgency to help resolve the matter in order to save the lives of patients.”

Below is the full statement: