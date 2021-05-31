A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, says the Electoral Commission (EC) has been rationally incompetent in dealing with opposition parties over the years.



The situation, he says, does not augur well for the electoral process and has urged stakeholders beyond the political parties and the EC to intervene and ensure the stalemate which currently exists between the EC and the NDC is addressed.



“Whilst we are saying the EC has been rationally incompetent, we also make the point that, it is also not always the best that the opposition will always take an intransigent position against the EC,” he said.



He added: ‘’Since 1992, depending on which side of the divide you are, you will either be in bed with the EC or against the EC.’’



He lamented the ruling party is always seen jumping to the defence of the EC, a situation that creates the impression as though the elections management body cannot speak to defend itself.



“Immediately you have the ruling party arrogating itself to be the mouthpiece of the EC, the moment these things happen, it creates needless suspicion in the minds of the opposition. And so they will oppose whatever move the EC takes and so let the ruling party learn to shut up when issues with the EC come up.”



Professor Gyampo urged the EC to rather hire the services of people who can adequately communicate their position, not “those communicators whose communication annoys.”



The political science lecturer said the opposition cannot continue on that tangent of always opposing and taking an intransigent position against the EC.



