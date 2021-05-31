A 21-year-old has allegedly murdered her 65-year-old father in cold blood at Community 2 BBC in Tema.

The suspect, Daniella Nyarko, is said to have stabbed her diabetic father to death on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

According to reports, her elder brother, she had fought earlier came to see her with a knife standing by her father’s body.

Adom News‘ Tema correspondent, Isabella Gidiglo Ave, who visited the area, said the family is still in shock.

She said the family noticed she was behaving strangely and took her to church for prayers in the morning only for her to commit the crime in the evening.

Isabella said the Senior High School graduate was described by many in the area as a very calm and respectful lady.

“Most of the people in the area were in tears because they know Daniella is a good girl. Her family is still in shock,” she added.

The suspect, who is in Tema Community 2 police cells, will be sent to the psychiatric hospital for examination.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital pending autopsy.