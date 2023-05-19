SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 35 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 19 to Monday 21 May 2023.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture sees Barcelona play host to Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are celebrating a first title triumph since 2019, with manager Xavi Hernandez insisting that he is enjoying his role – despite the pressures that are part and parcel of his job.

“I do not understand those who say that the league is long,” said the Barca legend. “It was long when we were going for second place. La Liga is not long for me now, it makes me happy. What is ‘long’ if we are to win the league? I am having a good time. I don’t understand the media; I’m having a wonderful time.”

Outgoing champions Real Madrid face a clash at Estadio de Mestalla against a Valencia team which has endured a difficult season, though manager Carlo Ancelotti has warned his players that they cannot take anything for granted.

“We’re playing against teams that are fighting for important things, whether it’s relegation or to play in the European competitions, and it’ll be a very demanding game,” said the Italian tactician.

Atletico Madrid will welcome Osasuna to the Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital, with Los Rojillos looking for an upset away win to continue the excellence they have built throughout the campaign.

“We must look to end the season strongly, we cannot lose our focus and intensity now, especially after the Copa del Rey final,” said Osasuna defender David Garcia. “Our challenge is to win as many of our final games as possible and be high up the table.”

This round of La Liga action also features the Seville Derby between Sevilla and Real Betis at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Los Nervionenses manager Jose Luis Mendilibar has done a great job in saving his team from the threat of relegation, and he’ll earn even more respect from the red-and-white half of Seville if he can guide them to victory in this clash.

“Simplicity, I imagine,” said Mendilibar in regard to his secret behind improving Sevilla’s form. “I don’t know, I don’t ask for strange things. For some, it will be a compliment and for others, if you speak in a way that no one understands you, that will be the compliment.”

La Liga broadcast details, 19-21 May 2023

All times CAT

Friday 19 May

21:00: Cadiz v Real Valladolid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 20 May

14:00: Girona v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Almeria v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Getafe v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

21:00: Barcelona v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 21 May

14:00: Rayo Vallecano v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Atletico Madrid v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Valencia v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Sevilla v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga