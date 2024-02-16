Catch some of the most stylish football in the world, as La Liga takes centre stage for SuperSport viewers on DStv, with Round 25 action running from Friday 16 to Monday 19 February 2024.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the pick of clashes for this round sees Rayo Vallecano play host to Real Madrid at Estadio de Vallecas. While Los Franjirrojos are looking to rise out of mid-table mediocrity, Los Blancos are chasing the championship and will need all three points from their short trip to the suburbs of the capital city.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has warned this team that they need to get back to having defensive solidity if they are to keep competing across domestic and European competitions.

“We have to return to the solidity of before by being more forceful at the back. We want to give our best, it could be a tough game, they play well, defend well and it will be demanding,” said the Italian. “We are motivated to get back to playing at our best.”

Real’s rivals will back themselves to also claim a win in this round, starting with Barcelona, who will be away to Celta Vigo and looking for star striker Robert Lewandowski to return to his prolific best.

“He [Lewandowski] will continue to be important, he is a natural leader. We must improve and the locker room is very united,” said manager Xavi. “I have not seen a human quality like it. We have to be more concentrated in the first minutes and we are looking for solutions so that the season ends up being a good one.”

Atletico Madrid and Girona, meanwhile, face matches against Las Palmas (home) and Athletic Bilbao (away) – with the latter clash set to be a major test of the Blanquivermell’s resolve.

“Athletic have shown their great quality this season,” noted Girona boss Michel. “We must approach them with respect, but always have the ambition of playing our game and trying to take all three points.”

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 16 February

22:00: Villarreal v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 17 February

15:00: Atletico Madrid v Las Palmas – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Osasuna v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Celta Vigo v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Valencia v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 18 February

15:00: Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Granada v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Mallorca v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Real Betis v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 19 February

22:00: Athletic Bilbao v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3