Five teenagers have been apprehended for possessing suspected narcotic drugs during a police swoop in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

The teenagers are part of a total of 18 suspects who were grabbed during a successful security operation, which took place on February 13, 2024 at about 5:30am.

The Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the police service in Kumasi embarked on the swoop at Alabar, Tafo, Kenyasi, Abirem and Buokrom quarry to flush out illicit drug peddlers and criminals.

The teenagers included Okeke Samuel, 17 years, Chinedu Omah, 17 years, Jerry Adams, 17 years, Monday Peter, 19 years and Abdul Rashid Zibo, who is reported to be 19 years old.

The other suspects are Michael Nkansah, 30 years , Frank Acheampong, 30 years, Nana Osei Tutu, 31 years, Iyamu Destiny, 28 years, and Osei Kwabena, who is 40 years old.

Also, nabbed are Kelvin Egharebba, 35 years , Emmanuel Agyekum, 30 years , Fiifi Charles, 26 years, Osei Akwasi, 42 years, Akua Pomaa, 44 years and Chucke Mohammed, 20 years.

The remaining suspects, who are also in police custody, included Abdul Mohammed, 20 years, Amar Mohammed, 27 years and Yasir Mohammed, 35 years.

A police report said the police managed to retrieve some wraps of powdery substances and quantity of dried leaves all suspected to be narcotic drugs and four motor bikes from the suspects.

“All suspects are in police custody and exhibits retained for evidential purpose,” the police report seen by the paper said.

“Suspects will be screened and those found connected to exhibits will be prosecuted,” it added.

ALSO READ: