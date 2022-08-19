SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 2 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 19 to Monday 22 August 2022.

While Barca are very much one of the contenders for the title this season, especially after their work in the transfer market, La Real are hoping to take the step up and impose themselves in the upper regions of the log – something they didn’t quite manage under Imanol Alguacil last term.

“We must look to take the next step, which is to sustain ourselves in a strong position throughout the season,” explained Alguacil. “It will not be easy and I expect that we will suffer at times, but this is the challenge we have set ourselves.

Champions Real Madrid will be in action on Saturday night when they visit Celta Vigo at Estadio Balaidos. Los Blancos believe they are well set for a defence of their title in 2022-23, but manager Carlo Ancelotti has already sounded a warning against complacency.

“We cannot afford to underestimate any of our opponents,” explained the Italian tactician. “We have a team of great experience and moments. Yet this does not guarantee anything. We will have to find the same fighting spirit we had last season if we want to taste success again.”

Another crunch clash in this round of La Liga action sees Atletico Madrid welcome Villarreal to Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The Rojiblancos are hoping to get back to a place where they can challenge for major honours – something manager Diego Simeone is determined to achieve this term.

“We must look to improve and repay the faith shown in us by our supporters and the club,” said the Argentine. “We must play in the Atletico way and make sure that we do not allow our rivals to gain an advantage on us.”

La Liga broadcast details, 19-22 August 2022

All times CAT

Friday 19 August

20:00: Espanyol v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Sevilla v Real Valladolid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 20 August

17:30: Osasuna v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Mallorca v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 21 August

17:30: Athletic Bilbao v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Atletico Madrid v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Sociedad v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 22 August