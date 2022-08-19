The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has cautioned persons diverting subsidised fertilisers and agric inputs meant for cocoa farmers to stop or risk prosecution.

According to COCOBOD, the diversion affects farm yields as the beneficiaries are unable to purchase the inputs on the market.

“We wish to inform the general public that the cocoa fertilisers have been heavily subsidised by government to ensure accessibility and affordability to all farmers to increase farm yields and any attempt to resell them amounts to diversion which is an offence,” COCOBOD said in a statement.

The statement has also cautioned farmers conniving with such miscreants to aid the diversion to desist from such actions.

“COCOBOD will therefore like to use this medium to warn all persons involved in this illegal act to desist from the practice or risk facing the full rigours of the law, which will include arrest and prosecution. We also wish to caution cocoa farmers who are conniving with such miscreants in the diversion of the subsidized fertilizers to refrain from it immediately or face the consequences of their actions,” it added.

Meanwhile, COCOBOD has urged the security services to be vigilant and intercept Agric inputs in possession of persons without the required documentation.

