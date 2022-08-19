Akwaaba Festival 2022, a three-day cultural event with the aim of promoting Ghanaian cultural heritage through the exhibition of textiles, music, food, beverages and accessories, is scheduled to commence from Wednesday, August 17 to Friday, August 19, 2022.

The festival, launched by the creator of the famous Akwaaba portrait, Joe Osae, will take place at the National Theatre.

The three-day festival has a lineup of intriguing activities which will showcase various aspects of Ghanaian culture as well as tourist sites in the country.

It will also support the government’s efforts in revamping the arts, culture, and entertainment industries and assist in the promotion of tourism businesses while deepening confidence in Made-in Ghana products.

It will also give an opportunity to participants to exhibit their products to promote trade, exposure and relationships.

Exhibitors will be provided with tents at a fee to showcase paintings, woodwork, artefacts, beads, drums, clothes, as well as food and beverages.

It will also feature performances by cultural groups, a fashion show dubbed “Wear Ghana Fashion Show”, Highlife music performances from the legend and veteran Gyedu Blay Ambolley, the Miss Akwaaba ‘22 pageant show and a musical concert sponsored by Musiga featuring Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Kuami Eugene, Bosom P-Yung, Kwame Yogot, Malcolm Nuna and a few others.

The festival is expected to boost the economy by influencing and attracting investors into the country by presenting local producers, content creators, and service providers with the opportunity to exhibit their creativity.