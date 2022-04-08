SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 31 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 8 to Monday 11 April 2022.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round sees Real Madrid host Getafe at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the lesser-known capital city derby. Los Blancos are continuing their push to reclaim the league title, with manager Carlo Ancelotti insisting that his side need to keep pushing right to the end of the season.

“We need to keep the focus and the intensity,” said the Italian tactician. “We will not assume that anything is done until it is mathematically secure. The players are in a good moment, the intensity is good… we must make sure that we have the right mentality.”

Real’s arch-rivals Barcelona will back themselves to win away to strugglers Levante, with veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets explaining that the Blaugrana are a much more competitive unit under the leadership of manager Xavi.

“The self-esteem, the state of mind, the confidence. A new coach has arrived and has made many changes. Xavi introduced the philosophy that he had maintained for many years,” explained Busquets. “We are a much more complete team, we do many more things well and we are more of a team after all. It is clear that we still have a long way to go, but this is the way.”

Outgoing champions Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will have a tricky trip to the islanders of Mallorca, though manager Diego Simeone wants his side to embrace their fighting spirit – especially with major UEFA Champions League clashes looming.

“It will be tough from now until the end of the season, but we must have the right attitude, the attitude to fight and compete for every result,” said the Argentine.

Other games to watch in the Spanish top flight this round are Real Sociedad’s visit to Elche, Sevilla hosting Granada, and Athletic Bilbao visiting Villarreal – with the Yellow Submarine chasing a home win to boost their European ambitions.

“The rival is going to set the bar high for us,” said Villarreal boss Unai Emery. “We have high expectations in our own self-confidence. We will be ready to play a competitive game and to go all the way.”

La Liga broadcast details, 8-11 April 2022

All times CAT

Friday 8 April

21:00: Sevilla v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 9 April

14:00: Cadiz v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Mallorca v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Real Madrid v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 10 April

14:00: Osasuna v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Espanyol v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Elche v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Levante v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 11 April