SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 24 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 11 to Monday 14 February 2022.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round is the Barcelona derby, or ‘Derbi Barceloni’ between Espanyol and FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium.

Barca won 1-0 at the Camp Nou when these teams met back in November, and they will need another three-point haul off their cross-city rivals if they are to keep themselves in the fight for a top-four finish.

The Blaugrana will look to youngster Pedri to continue the fine form he has shown since returning from injury. “He’s a marvellous little player, and at 19, to do everything well is spectacular,” said manager Xavi. “How he looks in possession, how he perceives the game, he is excellent and the model player. He can lead by character, quality, ambition, it’s great to have him back in the team.”

While Barca are scrapping just to end in the upper reaches of the standings, arch-rivals Real Madrid are targeting the title, though they face a tricky clash away to Villarreal at Estadio de la Ceramica, with manager Carlo Ancelotti urging his team to lift their game in this key phase of the campaign.

“Now comes the most important period of the season, where titles are won. And we’re well-positioned in La Liga as well as the Champions League and the Copa [del Rey],” said the Italian. “It’s clear that it’s a very competitive league.”

Real’s main challengers is Sevilla, who will be at home to Elche and confident of claiming all three points, while those on the fringes of the title race, Real Betis and Atletico Madrid, will be away to Levante and at home to Getafe respectively.

“We must continue to show our identity,” said Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini. “We have moved on from past controversies, and it is now our aim to fight to finish as high as possible in the standings. There are many high-quality teams looking to do the same, so the challenge will be a tough one.”

La Liga broadcast details, 11-14 February 2022

All times CAT

Friday 11 February

22:00: Sevilla v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 12 February

15:00: Cadiz v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Villarreal v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Rayo Vallecano v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Atletico Madrid v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 13 February

15:00: Alaves v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Levante v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Real Sociedad v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Espanyol v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 14 February