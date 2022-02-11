SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 25 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 12 to Sunday 13 February 2022.

This weekend of Premier League matches opens on Saturday afternoon with Manchester United welcoming Southampton to Old Trafford for an early kick-off. United’s last home match in the league brought a dramatic 1-0 win over West Ham United in which Marcus Rashford scored an injury-time winner, and the Red Devils will be hoping for a similar result as they chase a place in the top four.

“For me, it was clear from the very beginning it would take some patience against a well-organised team like West Ham. It was not always easy for us to find the best possible solutions in the final third,” said United manager Ralf Rangnick.

He added, “The physicality of the game was really outstanding and we know we still have to improve with possession of the ball. If you score with the last seconds of the game, the big advantage is there is no time for the team to reply and that was a good one about the goal.”

Saturday’s late afternoon games feature Everton hosting Leeds United at Goodison Park, as well as a London derby between Brentford and Crystal Palace before the late kick-off sees Manchester City look to take another step toward a successful defence of their title when they face Norwich City at Carrow Road.

“That’s why it is the hardest prize to achieve every season, the most important one,” said City manager Pep Guardiola of the Premier League title. “It’s so difficult, with different contenders, everyone is ready. We are the reigning champions, we have won a lot in the past, and it’s not so funny for the rest, so it’s more difficult to win and win.”

Sunday is headlined by Liverpool’s trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley, while Newcastle United have a must-win game at home to Aston Villa in their battle to avoid relegation. Wolverhampton Wanderers will then look for an upset win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the weekend is wrapped up with the meeting of Leicester City and West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.

Premier League broadcast details, 12-13 February 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 12 February

14:30: Manchester United v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Brentford v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

17:00: Everton v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

19:30: Norwich City v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 13 February