SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 17 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 10 to Monday 13 December 2021.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round is the Madrid derby (El Derbi Madrileño) between Real and Atletico at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the evening of Sunday 12 December.

Not only a fearsome clash over the capital city’s bragging rights, this match could be key in the title race, with Los Blancos hoping to claim three key points against the defending champions and boost their hopes of reclaiming the Spanish crown.

“Since the last international break the team has improved and we’ve looked for increased continuity,” said Real manager Carlo Ancelotti. “We are confident and have a good team dynamic. We have to keep it up because we have some important games. We’re coming into this point of the season in good shape, I have absolute faith that we’ll do a good job up until Christmas.”

This round of La Liga action also sees Sevilla face a tricky test with a trip to the Basque region to face Athletic Bilbao, whose coach Marcelino is hoping to see more ruthlessness from his team if they are to climb the table and challenge for a European spot.

“We need to take our chances, capitalise on the good passing play that we produce,” said the Bilbao boss. “If we can take this next step then we will be competing with bigger clubs, as Athletic Bilbao deserves to be because of her history and importance.”

Other games to watch from Spain’s top flight this round includes Barcelona visiting Osasuna and looking to continue their progress under new boss Xavi; Real Sociedad looking to keep up their title challenge with a tricky clash away to Real Betis; and a Monday-night relegation six-pointer between Cadiz and Granada to close out Matchday 17.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

La Liga broadcast details, 10-13 December 2021:

All times CAT

Friday 10 December

22:00: Mallorca v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 11 December

15:00: Espanyol v Levante – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Alaves v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Valencia v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 12 December

15:00: Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Osasuna v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Real Betis v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 13 December