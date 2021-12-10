SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 17 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 10 to Monday 13 December 2021.

This round of Serie A action opens on the evening of Friday 10 December with the ‘Derby della Lanterna’ (derby of the lanterns) between Genoa and Sampdoria from the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. The derby’s name is derived from the Torre della Lanterna, the ancient landmark and the main lighthouse for the city’s port.

Regarded as one of Italian football’s great derbies, this clash features two teams looking to push themselves away from the danger of the relegation zone, with Genoa having turned to Andriy Shevchenko to try and turn their fortunes around.

“We know the importance of this derby in historical terms and also what it means to both teams with their current situations on the log,” said the Ukrainian. “We must play for pride and for points. The emotions will be strong, but we must focus on our plan and our desire to win.”

Saturday sees heavyweights Juventus and Milan chasing away wins over Venezia and Udinese respectively, while Fiorentina could produce another thrilling performance when they welcome Salernitana to Stadio Artemio Franchi. La Viola will look to the striking exploits of Dusan Vlahovic, who is regarded as the hottest property on the transfer market ahead of January’s window.

Sunday sees Napoli and Internazionale looking to keep up their title pushes with matches at home to Empoli and Cagliari respectively. Inter will hope that Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu continues the great form he has shown since his switch from AC Milan in the offseason.

“He [Calhanoglu] had another great performance and another game in which he proved to be growing, then he came back again today on the spot-kick,” said former Inter defender Marco Andreolli. “Maybe he didn’t have the best condition at the beginning of the season, he had to play and train continuously, but he is growing a lot and has shown it.”

The round wraps up on the evening of Monday 13 December with Roma hosting Spezia. The Giallorossi have unearthed a new gem in Ghanaian attacker Felix Afena-Gyan, who recently stole the headlines with a brace against Genoa.

Serie A broadcast details, 10-13 December 2021:

All times CAT

Friday 10 December

21:45: Genoa v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 11 December

16:00: Fiorentina v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Venezia v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Udinese v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 12 December

13:30: Torino v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Verona v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Napoli v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Sassuolo v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

21:45: Internazionale v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 13 December