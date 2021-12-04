SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 16 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 3 to Monday 6 December 2021.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round is the meeting of Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in San Sebastian. While Los Blancos are always vying for top honours in Spain, Los Txuri-Urdin have established themselves as surprise dark horses in 2021-22 – and claiming the scalp of the capital city giants would further underline their status.

“We have a certain quality and I hope we continue to show that on the pitch,” said Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil. “There is still so long to go in the season that we cannot think too much about where we are placed… we must just focus on each game as it comes. This one is of course very important, against an opponent of great quality and with a great history.”

This round also sees Barcelona welcome Real Betis to Camp Nou for another potential thriller. New Barca boss Xavi has been working hard to bring a greater dedication and work ethic to the Blaugrana – something they will need against a potent Betis, who have become a powerful unit under Manuel Pellegrini.

“The squad is well aware of the ambition and hope it’s generated [amongst the fanbase],” said the manager. “We have to play with intensity and quality. That’s important and the squad knows it. We’ll go game by game and try to win as many points as possible.”

Champions Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will back themselves to beat Mallorca at home, and Sevilla could have a tricky home test against Villarreal and former manager Unai Emery – with the tactician hoping to mastermind a victory for the Yellow Submarine at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The round also features Granada looking to claw their way up the log with a home match against Alaves on Friday night, Valencia searching for greater consistency when they tackle Celta Vigo away from home, and a Monday night clash between strugglers Getafe and ambitious Athletic Bilbao.

La Liga broadcast details, 3-6 December 2021:

All times CAT

Saturday 4 December

15:00: Sevilla v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Barcelona v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Atletico Madrid v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 5 December

15:00: Rayo Vallecano v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Elche v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Levante v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Celta Vigo v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 6 December