SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 16 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 4 to Monday 6 December 2021.

The top clash from Serie A for this round is the meeting of Roma and Internazionale at the Stadio Olimpico on the evening of Saturday 4 December. Giallorossi manager Jose Mourinho will be coming up against his former team, and the battle of wits between him and counterpart Simone Inzaghi will be a fascinating element of this match.

Roma striker Tammy Abraham says that Mourinho has added a new element to his game: “Just to be a monster really!” explained the English attacker. “I think one of the things he said was I was too much of a nice player and that you have to show that aggressiveness as you’re getting older as a striker. It’s not always about being nice on the pitch. You need that character, you need that presence to frighten defenders and I think that’s something I’m learning and getting better at.”

Saturday will also see Napoli tested at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona by Atalanta. The Neapolitans have enjoyed a wonderful season thus far, establishing themselves as title contenders, but former player Ignacio Pia has warned them against taking anything for granted.

“These are challenges to be won, or at least not to be lost, in order to maintain the positive run of results,” Pia explained, before adding: “I think Fabian Ruiz is more mature now, he has the confidence of his teammates, and is continuing to grow. [Matteo] Politano is fresher than [Hirving] Lozano at the moment, but they are both unpredictable players who can hurt the opponents.”

The round also features Juventus striving for more consistency, as they welcome Andriy Shevchenko’s Genoa to Turin on Sunday night, while AC Milan will back themselves to beat Salernitana at the San Siro on Saturday afternoon – thanks to their outstanding team spirit under manager Stefano Pioli.

“Pioli is an excellent coach,” Rossoneri defender Simon Kjaer recently stated. “At the same time, he’s a fantastic person who takes care of all his players. He creates a team-level structure both on and off the pitch.”

Serie A broadcast details, 4-6 December 2021:

All times CAT

Saturday 4 December

16:00: AC Milan v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Roma v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Napoli v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 5 December

13:30: Bologna v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Spezia v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

16:00: Venezia v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Sampdoria v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Juventus v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 6 December