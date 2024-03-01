Get ready to dive into the best of Spanish football courtesy of SuperSport on GOtv. Subscribe now and get the best of European football right into your living room!

The top clash for this round sees Athletic Bilbao looking to claim the scalp of Barcelona at San Mames Barria on the evening of Sunday 3 March.

​​The Basque club are chasing a top-four finish and a win over the Catalans – one of the contenders to take up a slot in the top quartet – would be a major result for manager Ernesto Valverde and his team.

As for Barcelona fans, they made it crystal clear that they do not want Mason Greenwood signed to their team, booing the 22-year-old transfer target in their 4-0 victory over Getafe. But for now, the next focus is Bilbao and Barca manager Xavi is locked in. His team has improved drastically in form but he’s standing firm in his decision to step down as the boss.

“The decision is very correct because the team has taken a step forward. I am very convinced of the decision. Not for me, but for the club. And thank the fans from the bottom of my heart for being by my side,” he said.

GOtv brings the round’s action begins on Friday night, with Celta Vigo hosting Almeria in a key clash in the fight against relegation, while Saturday is headlined by Valencia hosting Real Madrid at Estadio de Mestalla – with Los Che hoping to put a dent in what seems an inevitable run to the title for Los Blancos.

“For Valencia to be able to hurt Madrid, we have to be at a very high level.. and above all maintain their physicality,” said Valencia manager Ruben Baraja. “You have to be at a very high level and hope Madrid may not have their best day.”

Another potential thriller arrives on Sunday when Atletico Madrid host Real Betis at the Metropolitano Stadium, as Diego Simeone’s side look to iron out some inconsistencies and lock down a top-four finish.

“All games are important, but the realities on the table become even more clear from this stage of the season until the end,” said Los Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone.



La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 1 March

22:00: Celta Vigo v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 2 March

15:00: Sevilla v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Rayo Vallecano v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Getafe v Las Palmas – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Valencia v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 3 March

15:00: Villarreal v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Atletico Madrid v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Mallorca v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 4 March

22:00: Osasuna v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3