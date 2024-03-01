Look nowhere else except GOtv for your favourite football action as SuperSport brings our beloved viewers enticing Serie A action, from Italy right into your home!

This round of Serie A gets off to a fast start on Friday night, with a potential thriller between Lazio and AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The hosts need a win to boost their chances of a top-six finish and a return to European football next season, while the Rossoneri are well on course to end in the top three and play in the UEFA Champions League once again.

“The closer you get to the end, the more important the games become. It will be a decisive month. We need to approach it with the right mentality and think game by game,” said Le Aquile midfielder Nicolo Ravella. “The coach has always been clear and we have always followed him. We must be more determined and do what he asks of us.”

Saturday features a trio of games, including a relegation six-pointer between Udinese and Salernitana, as well as Roma looking to claim three points away to Monza, before a busy Sunday is headlined by the late kick-off between Napoli and Juventus at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The hosts need a win to boost their chances of European qualification, while the Bianconeri are hoping to keep pace with leaders Internazionale in the battle for the Scudetto.

Roma’s Daniele De Rossi is doing a decent job taking the reins as the coach following Jose Mourinho’s sacking but has cautioned that some of the players are facing some physical fatigue.

“The team is fine from a mental perspective, and very well in terms of passion. When you win a match with that kind of pathos, the sense of satisfaction remains, but some physical strains will linger too,” he said.

For the viewer’s convenience, the round closes on Monday night with Inter welcoming Genoa to the San Siro. Hakan Calhanoglu has been one of the driving forces behind the Nerazzurri’s success thus far this season, and the Turkish international has been compared to club great Luisito Suarez by former Inter chief executive Ernesto Paolillo.

“More than anything else, I thought about… Suarez! He reminded me of him in certain actions. One thing in particular about him struck me,” said Paolillo. “He was the absolute protagonist on the pitch, always making himself available. However, this was despite his suffocating marking: he is good at finding his position on the pitch.”

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 1 March

21:45: Lazio v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 2 March

16:00: Udinese v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Monza v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Torino v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 3 March

13:30: Verona v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Frosinone v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Atalanta v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Napoli v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 4 March

21:45: Internazionale v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360