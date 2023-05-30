Ghanaian music lovers from yesteryear certainly know and love Alhaji K. Frimpong’s ‘Kyenkyen bi adi me awu’. It’s a song that made waves and brought about debates about its genre.

Eventually, it would be classified as Afro-rock.

Did you know that Alhaji K. Frimpong’s ‘Kyenkyen bi adi me awu’ is one of the most sampled songs from Ghana?

In the feature below, Joy News’ Joojo Cobbinah and Lois Shola Adeyemi take us on a journey to discover five times this beautiful piece of music inspired musicians from around the world to put out records that have been enjoyed by many.

Voiceover by Joy FM’s Kofi Hayford and edited by James Abbey of Joy News