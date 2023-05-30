Who says that no one remembers anyone for coming in second place?

A Brazilian drag pageant had a bizarre ending Saturday when a man charged the stage and slammed the crown as it was about to be placed over the winner’s head while his runner-up partner watched in horror.

The shocking moment was caught on video and shows Nathally Becker, representing the city of Cuiabá, holding hands with Emanuelly Belini, the representative Várzea Grande, as they were waiting for the judges to announce the winner of the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 contest in Cuiabá on Saturday.

Oliveira then reached for Becker’s hair and escorted the runner-up from the stage as he was showered with boos.

He then stopped, picked up the crown from the floor and slammed it again.

Malone Haenisch told Brazilian news outlet G1 that the beauty pageant was a close one before Belini came out on top.

“He did not consider the result fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage,” he said of Oliveira.

Haenisch, who oversees the pageant that is one of the biggest for drag queens and cross-dressers in the country, provided Belini a new crown.

He said police would be contacted to seek legal action to cover the cost of the broken crown.

On Sunday, Belini posted a message on Instagram thanking her supporters.

‘I want to thank everyone for the support I’ve been getting through social media, all my fans, friends, team,’ Belini wrote. ‘Your support was and is being essential for me right now.’