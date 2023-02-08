The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has rejected allegations that Haruna Iddrisu, “sold out” his caucus when he was the Minority Leader.

According to him, such claims are untrue and should be disregarded completely.

The Suame MP said it’s unfortunate for someone who has served his party and the country so well to be described as such.

“Let me state emphatically and unambiguously that no such thing happened. I had developed a very harmonious working relationship with them [old Minority leaders] but people then read meanings into it.

“The business of the Minority Leader is to assist the Majority Leader in facilitating the business of the government and if someone does that, it shouldn’t be perceived as selling out to the Majority.”

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, commended Mr Iddrisu and his team.

While welcoming the lawmakers back to the House, Mr Bagbin wished the outgoing Minority leadership well in their endeavours.

“The former members of the [Minority] leadership led by Haruna Iddrisu must be applauded because their record of performance is visible for all to see, and I hope the new leadership will learn from their fountain of wisdom, a trove of wealth and experience.

“What I can say to the former leadership is, the Lord is your shepherd, you shall not want and when one door closes, another one opens and I tell you for sure that the opened doors are better and higher than the closed doors. Look at the open doors and not the closed doors and with this, I welcome all of you once more.”