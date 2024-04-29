Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has expressed concerns about how some members of the opposition party attack him for commending the Akufo-Addo government.

In an interview on Accra based Peace FM, he said such intolerant behaviors hinders the progress of the country.

“This morning, I was enquiring from Nana Akomea why the government has made all these massive investments in the country’s education sector but very little is heard about them and people are attacking me.” Mr. Pratt bemoaned.

He cited the construction of new science laboratories as an example of the positive developments in education to buttress his point.

However, Mr. Pratt said he has been recieving threats for commending government for good job done.

“I didn’t even say much. I’ll be afraid the next time I want to share my opinion. I went in isolation for a while. When I got back, my phone started ringing with people asking me ‘Where did you get your statistics from’? Why did you say those things? Fear gripped me. I couldn’t even use my own mobile phone. They wanted to know the basis on which I made the statement. One particular person who called told me, ‘You, we will get hold of you. You are speaking in favour of the NPP but is it bad to speak for the NPP?” he quizzed.

