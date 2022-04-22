The Ghanaian rapper who is currently trending after he released his Son of Jacob album, Kwesi Arthur has reacted after Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey gave out the idea of taxing e-commerce businesses in Ghana.

According to the rapper, he is not against the government taxing businesses, adding that, his only concern is if the government will go ahead to utilize the monies collected for its purpose.

Speaking in an interview with Adom TV’s Maame Boat at the launch of his album which took place at Barbados Lounge, Kwesi Arthur said it’s about time that the government sits up with its transparency and accountability models.

When Kwesi Arthur was queried on government thinking about taxing YouTube, blogs among others, he said: Eii… that too. Eii Ghana… I feel like the country needs taxes to grow. We should know what they use it for. If you would let us know what you do with it then that’s it. Now we are on the internet… they should break it down so it becomes transparent.

As long as the monies will not go into the pockets of some people. We have paid taxes for so long but things are still as how they are. I don’t have a problem with government taking taxes, he said.

