Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has named CHRAJ as the appropriate institution to probe accusations leveled against the National Security operatives by Citi FM journalist, Caleb Kudah.

Mr Kudah, following his arrest and release, has accused operatives of the National Security of assaulting him during an interrogation session.

Speaking on Newsfile Saturday, Mr Baako opined that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has the experience and credibility to ensure transparency and accountability in the investigations.

“CHRAJ is an independent body, they could do it. They have done some before. CHRAJ has done a lot of investigations, sometimes they don’t publicise quite a lot of the work they do but they could do it.

“I would prefer CHRAJ to be honest with you. I will prefer CHRAJ to deal with this matter. They will have the benefit of the eyewitnesses account and all those things so we move away from people doubting the credibility of a Committee or a Commission that the President may set up. That is important,” he told Samson Lardy Anyenini.

According to him, should the President set up an independent body, “there would be another line of argument as to who is getting unto that body and how and what would the report be used for,” hence his preference for CHRAJ.

He added that having the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defense and Interior investigate this issue could leave it compromised.

“Parliament’s Committee on Defense and Interior, if it would be devoid of partisanship. Because already, there are people who are seeking to politicise this matter and it’s not helpful,” he stated.

Following the accusations leveled against its operatives, the National Security Ministry has in a press statement stated that it has decided to probe the matter and pledged that appropriate actions shall be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

However, its decision has been rejected by some pressure groups who are calling for an independent body of enquiry instead.

But according to Mr Baako, it is imperative for the National Security Ministry to investigate the matter although its findings would not be the final report, so it could provide the assigned investigative body with its position on the matter.

“The National Security Ministry has every right to conduct its own investigations which it can present. Because if they are invited by CHRAJ, they certainly must go with a position and that position cannot come from the air.

“It should be a position based on investigations you have done, whether it is credible or not is not what I’m talking about. But you will appear before whatever Committee of enquiry or CHRAJ and you must come with a consolidated position on the matter. So, they can proceed except that we are not saying that should be a substitute for an independent enquiry,” he noted.