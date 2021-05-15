A businessman, believed to be Ghanaian, has been captured on camera rocking a suit and tie to sell buffloaf, popularly known as ‘bofrot.’

The man, who was neatly attired, was spotted by a woman in her vicinity, who called to buy from him.

Impressed with how the man had branded himself as he carries along with him a briefcase, the woman videoed him as he approaches her.

In the clip making the rounds on social media, the woman could be heard running commentary saying the briefcase had a pen, a notebook, and rubber bags for packaging the bofrot.

