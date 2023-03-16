The Multimedia Group CEO, Kwasi Twum, who is also a Trustee of the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, has been awarded the Order of the Volta by President Akufo-Addo.

Other Trustees of the Fund, led by the Managing Trustee, Senyo Hosi, were awarded Companions of the Order of The Volta.

The event was dominated by workers in the health sector and their leaders who were at the forefront of the coronavirus fight.

The Fund was established at the height of Covid-19 in the country in 2020.

It had extensive oversight by a number of individuals and organisations which offer checks and balances to each other to facilitate the efficient running of the Fund.

The Trustees are:

Anthony Oteng-Gyasi (Chairman, Tropical Cable & Conductor Ltd)

Edward Effah (Chairman, Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd)

Kwaku Bediako (Director, CH Group)

John Taylor (CEO, Woodfield Energy Resources Ltd)

Omane Frimpong (Chairman, Wilkins Engineering Ltd)

Kwame Ofosu Bamfo (Managing Director, Bamson Group)

Kwabena Adjei (Group Chairman, Kasapreko)

Thomas Svanikier (Chairman, Svani Group Ltd)

Kwasi Twum (CEO, The Multimedia Group)

Senyo Kwasi Hosi (CEO, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors)

Julie Essiam (Commissioner, Ghana Revenue Authority)

Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC), a 100-bed capacity facility, was built to improve the medical diagnostic, and research capacity of Ghana with regards to infectious diseases, the facility was built due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

Lt Col AB Tekyi briefing the CDS and his team on the project

The hospital was built in a record time of 100 days since the country had no such facility and there was a need to control the infection rate.

Chief of Defence Staff (L) being escorted on site by Senyo Hosi (R) a Trustee of the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund

The centre was facilitated by the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra.

Individuals and organisations that supported the fight like Veronica Bekoe, who designed the Veronica Bucket were also awarded.