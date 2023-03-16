A group of aged men who are former workers of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) have petitioned parliament over their unpaid benefits.

The group members, who were part of some workers laid off between 1993 and 1994, besieged Parliament in red bands, holding placards for the lawmakers to speak on their behalf.

Speaking to journalists after the petition presentation, the Secretary, William Boadu, asked parliament to probe what he described as packages that were given to some of them, despite court judgement and government directives to offer them full payments.

Mr Boadu stated some of the affected workers are languishing in poverty as they have no source of livelihood.

He disclosed some of his colleagues have lost their lives, suffering life-threatening health conditions among others.

According to him, some of the former workers received as low as GH¢400 which was woefully inadequate.

He added that several pleas and meeting with officials of COCOBOD to rectify the anomaly have proved futile.

Their petition was received by Majority and Minority representatives Stephen Jalulah and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on behalf of Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.