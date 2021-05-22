President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, has been named as the new President of WAFU Zone B.

His appointment comes following the 14th WAFU Zone B General Assembly held in Accra, at Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel in Accra on Saturday 22nd, May, 2021.

The affable and hardworking football administrator takes over from Nigerien FA President Djibrilla Hima Hamidou who has been in charge of the Union since 2014.

Mr Okraku went unopposed for the position and was acclaimed by the 14 countries present at Congress.

The Ghana FA president will continue the remaining term of office which expires in 2022.

President Okraku was elected as President of the GFA in October 2019 following a keen contest.

WAFU Zone B is made up of countries including Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Togo, Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Benin.