A former Ghana striker, Augustine Ahinful astonishingly revealed that, the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association (GFA) sees him as an enemy.

This, he explained is because he criticised some decisions of the country’s football governing body.

Ahinful, who holds a UEFA License A coaching certificate speaking on Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM on Monday, January 15 revealed that, the leadership of GFA has tagged him as an enemy when he called them out to do the right thing and and curb the corrupt practices in the system.

“I think it is about time we all come together and do what is in the interest of the country. The current Football Association think I am negative because I criticized them some time ago,” he bemoaned.

The former Black Stars player said he will continue to demand accountability until the right thing is done.

Ahinful, who is a former Borussia Dortmund striker made 19 appearances for the Black Stars.

He has previously served as the brand icon for the MTN FA Cup in the 2019/20 season.

