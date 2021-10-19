Beautiful and talented Ghanaian actress famed for her roles in Kumawood movies, Matilda Asare, has turned a year older today, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

In celebration of her new age, the mother of three took to her official Instagram page to share some stunning photos for the admiration of her fans and followers.

The photos saw the ever-beautiful Matilda Asare dazzling in a red outfit that had some feather attachments.

Another set of photos that appeared to have been taken during a professional photoshoot shows the Kumawood actress wearing a see-through dress over a pair of black shorts and a spaghetti shirt.

Sharing the photo, she asked for endless joy, happiness and all the other good things that life had to offer.

She captioned one of the photos: May this day bring happiness and endless joy. I hope to have peace and serenity all the days of my life. Many acting colleagues and followers of the Kumawood star took to the comment section to wish Matilda Asare well.