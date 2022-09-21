Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has opened up on his failed move to English Premier League side Everton in the summer transfer window.

Ajax turned down an offer from the Premier League side to sign the 21-year-old this summer after a difficult start of the Eredivisie season.

The former FC Nordsjaelland having broken into the team has been in a fine form, scoring six goals after five games.

Kudus set a new career-best record by scoring for the fifth consecutive game in Ajax’s 2-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

“Everton offered me a great opportunity and I wanted to try it,” Kudus told NOS.

“No footballer wants to sit on the bench and neither do I. Although I understood that not everyone can play all the time, Everton seemed like a good option at the time.”

He was named in Ghana’s squad for next week’s international friendly against Brazil and Nicaragua as Black Stars prepare ahead for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.