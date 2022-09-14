Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, has praised Ghana international, Kudus Mohammed following his impressive performance against Liverpool.

On the matchday two games of the 2022/23 Champions League games, Ajax were hosted at Anfield on Tuesday night.

In the 17th minute, Mohammed Salah broke the deadlock for the Premier League giants.

However, after 10 minutes, Kudus scored a sensational goal.

The 21-year-old’s strike was the talk of the game despite Joel Matip scoring the winner for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the 89th minute to end the game 2-1.

Henry, who won the Champions League with Barcelona and the FIFA World Cup with France couldn’t hide his affection for the former FC Nordsjaelland forward.

Thierry Henry

“He [Mohammed Kudus] came from the Academy Right to Dream from Ghana and he is living his dream,” he said on CBS Sports.

Kudus won the Man of the Match in the opening game against Rangers last week after he scored and assisted.

The Black Stars winger followed that up with a brace against Heerenveen in the Eredivisie last weekend before his goal against Liverpool.

His goal at Anfield means he has now scored five goals and assisted once in his last four games for Alfred Schreuder’s side.

Kudus has been named in Ghana’s squad for the friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month which are scheduled to be played in France and Spain.