An aide to former President John Mahama has gone biblical about the insistence of President Nana Akufo-Addo on the construction of the National Cathedral.



The lawyer, Edudzi Kudzo Tamaklo, has quoted Luke 14:28-29, saying he could only resort to scripture and pray for the President [Nana Akufo-Addo].



The verse quoted by Mr Tamaklo reads: Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Will he not first sit down and estimate the cost to see if he has enough money to complete it? For if he lays the foundation and is not able to finish it, everyone who sees it will ridicule him.



The President, speaking at the Pentecost International Worship Centre in Accra on Sunday, reiterated his commitment to see the completion of the cathedral.



Stressing, he said: “We will build the National Cathedral by all means.”

He, however, did not indicate how the additional funds would be raised.

This comes almost two weeks after reports on the suspension of work on the structure by the Secretariat’s Executive over lack of funds.



But to the legal practitioner, President Akufo-Addo is bent on constructing the cathedral but is not aligned with the position of the Bible on such things.



He stressed the President is determined to mock and joke with Ghanaians over his cathedral promise despite the current inadequacy of funds.



“Is it not money we use for construction and the Board of Trustees came out to say they are in short of funds? So where are they going to get the money from? Akufo-Addo has given GHS200million seed fund and the Trustees are to raise the rest of the money which is nothing less than $350million.



“We are chasing IMF for money or is he going to use the funds from IMF? Everyone who meets Akufo-Addo should tell him to read Luke 14:28-29. I rest my case,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.