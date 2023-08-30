Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton,, says Mohammed Kudus will need time to adapt at West Ham United.

The Ghana international has completed a move from Ajax to the Premier League side on a five-year deal with an option for a sixth year in a deal worth 40 million euros.

Having a personal connection to West Ham from his playing days, Hughton commented on the team’s newest addition in an interview with the Athletic. He said, “I’ve known Mohammed for over a year and he’s a talented player.”

He further highlighted Kudus’s growth and development: “He’s had a good upbringing and he’s developed over the last few years at Ajax. If you look at what they’ve done for young players, Kudus has now followed that path. He has versatility and is a player that is still developing.”

Hughton acknowledged the significance of Kudus’s transition from Ajax to another top-tier club, West Ham: “He’s been at a top club in Ajax and now he’s joined another in West Ham.

“He will need time to adapt but this will be another part of his development and I hope he settles in well. I’m really delighted to see him in the Premier League,” he added.

Mohammed Kudus becomes David Moyes’ fourth signing of the summer transfer window as the Hammers boss looks to make up for the loss of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The 23-year-old hit 18 goals last season and won two Eredivisie titles under Erik ten Hag during the Dutchman’s stewardship at the club.

Kudus could make his debut appearance for West Ham in the Premier League clash against Luton on Friday.

He becomes the third Ghanaian international to play for the Hammers after John Paintsil and Andre Dede Ayew.

READ ALSO