Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, says he feels good following the exit of duo DopeNation from popular record label, Lynx Entertainment.

According to him, it will give the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richie Mensah, more time to focus on him and co-signee, Kidi.

He made this assertion in an interview with Joy News on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

It makes me feel good. They are too matured for Lynx. I believe their time is over and I believe there is time for everything.

May God help them and I am happy for them. I am glad that what will be shared among four boys will now be shared among two guys, he said sarcastically.

DopeNation, which comprises of Micheal Boafo, popularly known as B2 and Tony Boafo, known as Twist – signed with Lynx last year, April 2019 and released their hit single, ‘Zanku’ under the the label.

The two are the latest to join the likes of Eazzy, Asem, MzVee and many others who bowed out of the label after making hits.