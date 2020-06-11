Singer Kuami Eugene has, in a polite manner, asked some of his fans to stop disturbing him with messages that ask about when next he will drop a song.

The Obiato hitmaker tweeted to ask his fans to desist from the numerous attacks flooding his inbox, all querying him about his next release-date.

He tweeted: Eiii releasing song too is It by force. I say when I’m ready I will drop a song. Some People for stop the attacks in my DM. I beg you (Face with rolling eyes) na I no do anything wrong (Unamused face) [SIC].

Eugene had said in an earlier interview that his record label, Lynx Entertainment is responsible for determining which of their artistes is next to roll out a song.