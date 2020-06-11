Augustine Oppong, the Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan who was shot at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, has successfully undergone eye surgery.

The Reds lost to Berekum Chelsea by 1:0 in the match-day three fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with Kofi Owusu getting the only goal of the game.

The football fan was shot under the left eye with a rubber bullet after fans of Kotoko went on a rampage as part of a protest against referees who officiated the match for sending off defender Empem Dacosta.

The crowd felt that the referee had erroneously given Dacosta the card as they believed the initial incident had involved another of their players, Kwame Adom and an opposing player.

Fans threw objects onto the pitch, with a few managing to gain access to the inner perimeters of the stadium before being chased back by security officials.

Kotoko were subsequently banned from hosting matches at the Baba Yara Stadium with a heavy fine.

The National Chapter Committee of the club, led by Christopher Damenya, fully took care of the bills of the fan.