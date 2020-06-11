Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuiye has raised questions about the appointment of CK Akonnor as Black Stars head coach.

Akonnor, who was drafted into the national team by Kwesi Appiah was given a two-year deal in January this year.

Many football fans have argued that the 45-year-old’s appointment was due to his relationship with the Ghana FA boss, Kurt Okraku.

The latest to appear to have joined that argument if Odododiodio MP who suggests that Mr Akonnor’s appointment somehow provides truth to such claims.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye

“Left to me alone, I think Kurt shouldn’t have made that appointment,” the former sports journalist told Joy News.

“People have said that he manages C.K. Akonnor as a person so it is wrong.

“It raises thoughts of conflict of interest to have made CK Akonnor the coach of the national team.

Nii Lante continued: “To some extent, I would tend to agree with those people. I have no problem with Kurt deciding who should be the coach and I have no problem with Akonnor being the coach in the first place.

“But, for the perception and the whole idea that he is on the books of Kurt as manager, it smacks of conflict of interest.

CK Akonnor is yet to play his first official game as the Stars head coach after an Afcon qualifier set for early March had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Akonnor is deputized by David Duncan.