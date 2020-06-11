Leader of Ghana’s leftist movement, Ernesto Yeboah, has been charged with the offence of failing to notify the police of a special event.

He has been admitted to bail in the sum of ¢100,000 with three sureties of which two should be public servants.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, over the weekend, organised a vigil for the late George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer who knelt on his neck.

Although lawyers for Mr Yeboah argue that their client had informed the police, the police said the suspect and his group were in breach of the Public Order Act.

Documents filed by police prosecutors said he organised about 200 persons to hold the vigil, contrary to the law.

The case has been adjourned to July 7.