The Kpone Traditional Council has reacted to media reports that Paramount Chief and President of the Council, Nii Tetteh Otu (II) angrily walked out on President Nana Akufo-Addo during a sod-cutting ceremony on Sunday.

They maintained that, such misleading reports have brought the name of the Council into disrepute.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday cut sod for the construction of a 40-bed hospital for the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality expected to be completed within 24 months.

Kpone chief, Nii Tetteh Otu II, was seen in a viral video very angry after the sod-cutting event. It was later reported that his anger was because he wanted the hospital to be a storey building.

But, reacting to this, Divisional chief of Gbetseli, Nii Tei Kojo Amankwah Sune I, who spoke on behalf of the Paramount Chief, debunked the publications.

He blamed the confusion on miscommunication since the chief had wished the health facility was a storey to help conserve land.

“The misinformation on social media has put the name of the Traditional Council into disrepute and we suspect some people out there want to destroy the warm relationship we have with Nana Addo. We are very happy about the hospital project and find it shocking for anyone to say the traditional authorities here are displeased with it,” he said.

He said, following the suggestions, President Akufo-Addo asked the Paramount Chief to discuss with the contractor of the project for any modification that needs to be done.

He further explained that the Paramount Chief’s hand gestures have been misconstrued and portrayed in the negative sense on social media.

“Having waited for a project like this, we were happy that it was finally going to materialise”, he indicated.

Nii Sune and other chiefs reiterated their happiness for the project and warned the council will not hesitate to take action should those behind the falsehood be found.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee has been set up by the Kpone Traditional Council to work with the contractor on the project.

