Kumasi Asante Kotoko will now resort to play in the Caf Confederations Cup following their elimination from the Caf Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League record holders were billed to face off with the Sudanese giants, Al Hilal for the second leg of a tie in the second round of the preliminary phase of the competition.

Prior to kick-off, multiple Covid-19 cases recorded in the team of Asante Kotoko with seven players and four officials contracting the virus meant that the game could not be played.

Per the rules of the competition, the Porcupine Warriors ended up losing 2-0, with the free three points going to Al Hilal.

A post on CAF’s Twitter page has given confirmation that Asante Kotoko has been eliminated from the Champions League after listing Hilal Omdurman among the teams scheduled for the group stage draw.

Although the Ghanaian club filed a petition to the continent’s football governing body, it now appears CAF was not convinced and has given Al Hilal the nod to progress to the group stage of the Champions League ahead of Asante Kotoko.