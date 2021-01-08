Okyeman Planners President, George Afriyie, has slammed the management of Asante Kotoko following the sacking of coach Maxwell Konadu.

The management of the club parted ways with the former Black Stars assistant coach following their 1-0 defeat to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Konadu only managed one win in four matches before his sack.

Mr Afriyie, however, was of the opinion that the club made a mistake in firing him and described him as one of the best managers of his era.

“I was disappointed when they sacked Maxwell Konadu, I will speak as I feel,” the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President told Joy Sports’ Muftawu Nabila in an interview.

“I don’t know what is going on in the club but as someone who is sitting back and looking at the situation, I am disappointed.

“Maxwell Konadu is a very good coach and I have worked with him before.

“He was sacked after only four games, even my Arsenal believe they will bounce back.

“He is a member of the new face of our coaching alongside the likes of Tanko – Ibrahim and C.K. Akonnor.

“I don’t know what necessitated the sack and if Kotoko can still recall him they should do it,” he added.

Kotoko will be under the leadership of interim head coach Johnson Smith when they take on Al Hilal of Sudan in the second leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary game.