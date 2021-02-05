Asante Kotoko’s match-day 14 fixture home game against Hearts of Oak has been rescheduled due to their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The game was scheduled for February 14, 2021, but will now take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

This is to allow the Porcupine Warriors the opportunity to honour their CAF Confed Cup last round qualifying first leg game against Algerian giants ES Setif on February 14 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko’s match-day 15 tie against King Faisal has also been moved to Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Ohene Ameyaw park at Techiman.

Kotoko are hoping for a place in the group stages of CAF’s second-tier inter-club competition after being knocked out in the last qualifying round of the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors are aiming to play in the group stages of the competition, having played there in 2018.