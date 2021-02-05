Hearts of Oak suffered their second successive defeat after they lost 1-0 against Medeama in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday.

Justice Blay, a former Asante Kotoko midfielder, scored the decisive goal to help the Mauves and Yellows bounce back from their derby defeat at Karela United.

Blay scored from close range in the 50th minute, applying a fine finish to a cross by Bright Enchil.

Hearts huffed and puffed but failed to grab the equaliser and will travel back to Accra empty-handed.

This is Medeama’s third straight win at home after failing to win their first three of the season and are now five points off the top.

Kosta Papic, after a wonderful start to life as Hearts coach which saw him go unbeaten in six games, has lost in two consecutive games. This means the Phobians have dropped out of the top 10.

Elsewhere at the Accra Sports Stadium, Karela United and Legon Cities played out a goalless draw – a good result for the two teams.

Karela remain league leaders, while Legon Cities are two points above relegation zone.