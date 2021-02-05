A former Deputy Minister of Health, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, is expected to mount the witness box in the ongoing election petition, Friday, February 5, 2021.

This follows the filing of his witness statement in favour of the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Mahama, who is disputing the presidential results that was declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) on December 9, 2020, has already had two witnesses cross-examined by the counsel for the 1st and 2nd Respondents.

Rojo Mettle-Nunoo

During his time in the witness box, the second witness for the petitioner, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte alleged that his colleague (Rojo Mettle-Nunoo) informed him of an instruction by the EC to deliver a message to Mr Mahama who is the petitioner in the case.

Subsequently, lead counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, revealed after hearing on Wednesday that they would like to file a new witness statement.

He explained that the new witness had some health complications and due to the confidentiality of the witness’ health issue, he would prefer the court to hear him in Chambers.

The court subsequently adjourned sitting to Friday, February 5.

But a document sighted by Adomonline.com indicates that lawyers for the petitioner have filed the witness statement of Mr Mettle-Nunoo.

In his 39-point statement, the representative for the petitioner highlighted his role in the strongroom of the EC, his various interactions with the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa and other officials during the electoral process.

Below is the witness statement: