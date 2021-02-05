A Jorginho penalty earned Chelsea a 1-0 win over a woeful Tottenham on Thursday night as Jose Mourinho suffer back-to-back home defeats for the first time as a manager.

Chelsea dominated the early stages but were gifted the goal that proved to be the winner from the penalty spot after a needless Eric Dier foul on Timo Werner, with Jorginho dispatching the spot-kick in the 24th minute.

Tottenham offered next to nothing in attack, with Chelsea, not all that incisive themselves given how much space they were afforded, going the entire match without having been troubled at the back, at all.

The visitors saw out a second win from three under Thomas Tuchel, while the pressure mounts on Mourinho, as Spurs stay seventh, 14 points off top, after the meekest of displays.

READ ALSO

With Harry Kane again missing through injury, Mourinho opted to drop Gareth Bale, as Carlos Vinicius was preferred in attack. The Brazilian was a bystander, starved of any service at all in the first half as Chelsea, in second gear, were much the better side.

The tackle from Dier on Werner was foolish in the extreme, kicking out when he had fallen to the ground, sending Werner tumbling. There was no hop, skip nor jump from Jorginho, as he strikes the ball home in style, scoring his fourth league goal of the season.

Little changed after the break, with Spurs offering absolutely no threat in attack. The one chance they did create, Vinicius headed agonisingly wide.

Any equaliser would have been unjust, however, with Mourinho’s side by far second best against his former club. Chelsea go sixth, and will not have an easier evening all season.